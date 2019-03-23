IPL: Runs at a premium for Chennai

Write a comment

March 23, 2019

22:11 Bangalore ground-fielding superb:













Chennai 16-1 (6 ovs) vs Bangalore 70 (17.1 ovs)





Frustration building for Chennai as runs are hard to come by.









At the end of the Powerplay overs, Chennai have started off very slowly at 16 for 1 after 6 overs.

Spin from both ends as Moeen continues.

He gives just two in the over.





Chahal continues.

Runs coming at a premium as Bangalore's ground fielding is exceptional.

Just 3 come off that over.

21:59 Bangalore keeping it tight:







Chennai 11-1 (4 ovs) vs Bangalore 70 (17.1 ovs)









Moeen brought into the attack and he is getting some turn not allowing the batsmen any runs as the close-in fielders deny Rayudu the singles.

Pressure gets to Rayudu who hoicks the ball, Umesh drops the catch at deep square leg and Rayudu gets a single off the last ball of the over. Only the one coming off it.



Bangalore have gotten off to a good start here dismissing the dangerous Watson early.

Raina is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single to fine leg.

Just two runs and wicket in that over.

Chahal continues and a frustrated Watson, who has been stuck on nought, goes for an expansive shot only to see the ball crash into his stumps.

Watson gone for a duck and Chennai lose their first wicket.









Right-arm medium pacer Saini opens from the other end.

Chennai and Rayudu off the mark with a single to third man.

Watson takes a single off a leg bye and then last ball of the over, Rayudu slaps the ball over long-on for a six!

8 come off the over.





Leggie Chahal opens the bowling for Bangalore while Watson and Rayudu open the batting for Chennai.

Here again, there is deception as some balls are turning while other deliveries are not, straightaway putting Watson in a cloud of doubt.

Chahal starts with a maiden.

21:31 Chennai spinners star with ball:



Bangalore 70 (17.1 ovs) vs Chennai





Bangalore are all out for just 70 in 17.1 overs with Parthiv top-scoring with 29 off 35.

This is the joint second-lowest total in the IPL.

The batsmen played too many false shots and that brought their downfall.







Bravo is brought into the attack and off his very first ball cleans up the innings with the wicket of Parthiv, who goes for the pull and is caught at backward square leg by Jadeja.









New batter Siraj plays out a dot as Jadeja ends his spell with figures of 2 for 51.

Jadeja continues, Parthiv gets a single off the first ball, it's called leg bye.

Umesh's stoic 10-ball stay at the crease ends as he is beaten by the turn and the ball hits timber.

Umesh gone for one and that is 9 down for Bangalore.



Tahir continues and is again stingy, giving just 3 in the over.



Jadeja continues and after what seems like ages, Parthiv finally gets strike and with that comes a rare boundary for Bangalore, the ball races down to third man for a four.

Patel keeps the score ticking in this over as 7 runs come in the over.





Umesh Yadav is the new man in and survives, only just!

That is a wicket-maiden.



Tahir continues and after three dots, a frustrated Chahal goes for the pull shot only to Harbhajan in the deep.





21:09 Bangalore seven down:



Bangalore 59-7 (13 ovs) vs Chennai











The batsmen are finding it difficult to read the bowling and with the ball not coming on the bat, it's only making matters worse for Bangalore as opener Parthiv watches his team crumble at the other end.



Jadeja continues and he gives four runs in the over.

Chahal is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.

Two runs and a wicket come off the over.

Tahir continues and he starts the over with a wicket, this time he has Saini's scalp.

Saini was playing forward, he gets bat and pad, Watson takes the catch at slip, the bowler appeals, umpire not interested.

MS takes the review and that is a good one to take as Saini is declared caught out by Watson and he goes for 2.







Navdeep Saini is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single.

Just four runs and a big wicket comes in the over.





Jadeja comes into the attack and he sends back Colin who is caught beautifully by MS Dhoni.

He gets a feathered outside edge and Dhoni takes the catch to send the batsman back.



Colin de Grandhomme walks in with half the Bangalore side back in the hut.

Colin gets off the mark with a boundary, an easy flick off the pads that bisects the fielders in the deep.

Four runs and a wicket in that over.

Tahir is introduced at the other end and he strikes off his second ball.

After a dot, Dube tries to play the late cut and is caught at first slip Watson. Dube is gone for 2.







Raina is the first change bowler as Dube comes in to bat.

He gets off the mark with a single and six runs come off the over.

20:44 Bhajji turning the screws:



Bangalore 39-4 (8 ovs) vs Chennai



Debutant Hetmeyer is the new man in and he couldn't have expected a worse debut. He runs himself out going for a run that was never there.

He dabs the ball to short mid-off and scampers half the distance of the pitch, Raina throws in the dive and the ball in one action, Dhoni collects the ball and dislodges the stumps as Hetmeyer struggles to get back. He is gone for a duck and Bangalore's innings is in tatters.

3 runs and 2 wickets come in that Bhajji over.



Bhajji continues and what a match he's having.

De Villiers gets a couple off the first ball as he is dropped by Tahir at backward square leg.

De Villiers' luck has run out quickly as he is caught out off the very next ball.

De Villiers checks his shot, mistimes it and Jadeja dives in front to complete a catch at deep mid.







Chahal continues and he is bowling a tight line gives just 3 in the over.



De Villiers is the new man in and he has started briskly.

Five runs come off the over, all five off the bat off De Villiers.



Bhajji continues and he strikes again!

What a ploy by Dhoni to give the veteran a bowl early in the innings.

After a dot, Moeen tries to work the loopy delivery on the leg side but only manages to get the leading edge and Bhajji takes the return catch to send back Moeen.





Chahar continues and he gives six singles in the over.

20:23 Get off to slow start:



Bangalore 22-1 (4 ovs) vs Chennai

It's a slow wicket and the batsmen are unable to get the big shots going. This left Kohli frustrated as he went for the big one and perished.

Moeen Ali is the new man in and after 2 dots he goes down on one knee and slaps the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!

The first of the season and the match!





Bhajji continues and after a dot, Patel takes a single off the 2nd ball.

Kohli on strike and he goes for the pull shot only to place it down the throat of Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.









Chahar continues and Kohli starts the over with a couple to deep square leg.

Virat then plays and misses! That's rare!

Chahar is bowling well to deny Kohli any runs with four dots in a row in this over.

Last ball of the over, Chahar bowls a slow ball and that is a no ball.

A free-hit but Chahar bowls a great delivery -- a yorker!

End of the over as 3 come off the over.



Harbhajan opens the bowling at the other end.

After singles off the first three balls, Bhajji bowls slightly wide, Parthiv cuts and a nisfield at point, Parthiv and Virat run a couple.

The batsmen take a run each as two runs come off the last two balls and 7 off the over.





RCB captain Virat Kohli opens the batting with Parthiv Patel as right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar opens the bowling for CSK and starts with a straight ball on the pads as Kohli gets off the mark with a single down to fine leg.

With the ball not coming on easily onto the bat, Parthiv struggles to get off the mark.

He finally does after a misfield at mid-off gifts him a boundary.

Five runs come off the opening over.