IPL: Rana, Uthappa steady Kolkata

March 24, 2019

18:33 IPL: Rana, Uthappa steady Kolkata:

Uthappa steps up and gets to scoring runs. His confidence must be up after slamming a boundary. 10 runs from that Kaul over. Kolkata 40-1 after 5 overs.

Shakib al Hasan bowls the 6th over. Uthappa and Rana are piling on runs. Kolkata smell a steady partnership. 47-1.

Kaul returns. He does well to restrict the run flow. Just four off that over. 51-1 after 7 overs.

18:25 IPL: Kolkatas Lynn fails with the bat:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar just gives one run in the first over and it has been an excellent start for Hyderabad.

Kolkata 1-0 after first over.

Shakib Al Hasan carries forward the attack. Chris Lynn steps out and hits a huge six. But Hasan has the last laugh. Lynn walks back after scoring 7 off 11 balls. 7-1 after 2 overs.

Bhuvi continues. Nitish Rana starts the over with a boundary. Uthappa sends the ball to the ropes. Nine from that over. 16-1 after 3 overs.

Sandeep Sharma gets the ball but he is hit all over the park. Rana hits two boundaries and one huge six. Kolkata 30-1 after 4 overs.

17:54 IPL: Warner, Shankar power Hyderabad to 181:

Russell gets the prized wicket of Pathan The boundaries have dried up for Hyderabad. Russell gets the prized wicket of Pathan. He walks off scoring just 1 run. Manish Pandey in the new batsman and ends the over with a boundary. Hyderabad 158-3 after 18 overs.

Prasidh Krishna Shankar takes it from Warner. He hits a boundary and SIX runs in the 19th over. There was an LBW appeal for Shankar's wicket. He successfully reviewed it. Prasidh Krishna looks disappointed. 170-3 after 19 overs.

Ferguson gets the final over of Kolkata's innings. Shankar smashes another boundary and 11 comes off that final over. Hyderabad 181-3 after 20 overs.

17:30 IPL: Warner gone for 85; Hyderabad 2 down:

After a couple of singles, Warner hits a huge six off Andre Russell delivery.

But Russell has the last laugh when Robin Uthappa's brilliant catch sends Warner back.

Warner scored a quick 85 off 53 balls. The next batsman is Yusuf Pathan.

Ferguson manages to keep the runs in singles. Five from the over. Hyderabad 149-2 after 17 overs.

17:20 IPL: Chawla removes well-set Bairstow:

Warner slams Piyush Chawla for another boundary through deep midwicket.

In the same over Chawla bowls a googly to knock off Bairstow's off stump. He provides a breakthrough for Kolkata. Bairstow scored 39 0ff 35 balls.

Hyderabad 118-1 after 12.5 overs.

Narine is back in the attack. Chance for Kolkata to pressurise the new batsman Vijay Shankar. But that's not the case. Shankar hits a huge six into the stands. 11 from that over. 129-1 after 14 overs.

Prasidh Krishna gives away just five runs from the over. Warner is on 77. Hyderabad 134-1 after 15 overs.

17:10 IPL: Warner, Bairstow take Hyderabad past 100:

Will Kuldeep Yadav provide Kolkata with a breakthrough?

No.

Warner ends the over with six runs. 92-0 after 10 overs.

Nitish Rana bowls and Bairstow starts the over with a boundary. Bairstow faces Rana and send the ball to the covers. Brilliant effort from Shubman Gill. Just 1 run.

Hyderabad 101-0 after 11 overs.

Ferguson to bowl. Runs are coming in couples and boundaries for Hyderabad. Warner is unstoppable. 112-0 after 12 overs.

16:52 IPL: Fifty comes up for Warner:

Kuldeep Yadav comes into action now. Warner gives him the same treatment. Sends his second delivery to the ropes. The runs keep coming in singles. Eight from the over.

Hyderabad 62-0 after 7 overs.

Narine was smashed for a boundary in the first ball of the over after the strategic time out. But he came back in style, trapping Bairstow on the pads in the final ball but Kolkata can't review. 69-0 after 8 overs.

Andre Russell is the new bowler. Warner goes after him. He hits a boundary and six runs in this over. With a huge six, Warner brings his 37th half century in the IPL.

Hyderabad 82-0 after 9 overs.

16:39 IPL: Warner, Bairstow take Hyderabad past 50:

Chawla to Bairstow, no run. But Bairstow is struck on the pad. Umpire quick to give him out. A confident Bairstow takes a review and he survives. Hyderabad retain their review.

Bairstow steps out and hits Chawla for six runs.

Hyderabad 34-0 after 4 overs.

Lockie Ferguson is introduced in the fifth over. Prasidh fields well to save two runs.

Four runs to Warner. Big finish for the fifth over, 43 for no loss.

Dinesh Karthik brings in Kolkata's trumpcard Sunil Narine. Can he make the difference?

Warner is in no mood to rest. He sends the ball to the ropes twice. 11 from the over.

Hyderabad 54-0 after 6 overs.

16:23 IPL: Warner, Bairstow give Hyderabad a good start:

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson makes his debut for Kolkata and Jonny Bairstow makes his debut for Hyderabad.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner to walk out to bat for Hyderabad.

Warner and Bairstow at the two destructive batsmen. Warner faces Prasidh Krishna. No run. Warner steals a two runs. Prasidh Krishna has bowled two wides already.

Misfield from Chris Lynn and Warner gets a single. Prasidh Krishna to Bairstow; the batsman ducks. No ball signals the umpire.

Eight from the first over.

Piyush Chawla to Warner, no runs. But Warner sends the second ball of the over for four runs. That was first boundary for Warner.

Another confident shot from Warner, another four runs.

No runs from the next delivery but a huge appeal. Umpire says not out but Kolkata takes a review. And they lose it as the ball was pitched way outside the leg.

Another eight runs from the over.

Hyderabad 16-0 after 2 overs.

Prasidh Krishna continues. Warner collects three runs from the second delivery. Prasidh Krishna manages to beat Bairstow but the next delivery gives strikes to Warner.

The Aussie ends the over with a boundary.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner to walk out to bat for Hyderabad.