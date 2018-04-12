IPL updates: Rajasthan outclass Delhi in rain-hit match

Write a comment

April 12, 2018

00:32 Rajasthan outclass Delhi in rain-hit match:



Delhi 60-4 (6 ovs); D/L Target: 71 in 6 ovs | Scorecard



Laughin to bowl the final over. Vijay Shankar manages just a single from the first ball and Morris is struck on the helmet off the next ball as he misses the pull shot.



Shankar hits the next ball over the off-side for two runs before he perishes off the next ball trying for another big hit as the match is out of reach for Delhi now.



Morris smashes the fifth ball over the off-side for a four and hits the last ball for a six but to no avail.



Delhi finish on 60 for four in seven overs, to lose by 10 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

00:29 Delhi need 25 runs from last over for victory:



Delhi 46-3 (5 ovs); D/L Target: 71 in 6 ovs | Scorecard



Unadkat gets the second over.



Pant miscues the first ball on the leg side as it falls short of the fielder in the deep for just a single.



The second ball is full and wide as Morris steers it through the vacant thirdman region for a four.



Unadkat then bowls a wide full toss as Morris repeats the shot but there is a fielder on the thirdman fence and he gets just a single.



Pant finally gets one off the middle, as he swings Unadkat behind square on the leg side for a four.



Pant then tries the reverse sweep but is unable to make connection as captain Gautam Gambhir is unhappy in the dugout.



Pant has another big swing but time he miscues it high on the leg side and Gowtham does well to come in from fine leg and complete a well judged catch.



Pant walks back for 20 from 14 balls as Delhi are reduced to 46 for three in five overs, needing 25 runs from six overs for victory.

00:21 Maxwell out for 17, Delhi in trouble:



Delhi 36-2 (4 ovs); D/L Target: 71 in 6 ovs | Scorecard



Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the third over. He beats Maxwell twice in a row with full deliveries slanted across him as the Australian tries to swing it on the leg side.



Unadkat then bowls a wide yorker as Maxwell is beaten again before he gets a thick outside edge which flies over short thirdman for a four.



Maxwell finally gets off the middle as he powerfully clubs a length ball down the ground over long-on for a six.



Unadkat bowls the last ball well wide of the off-stump as Maxwell throws his bat to slash it over point for a four to make it 14 from the last three balls.



Delhi are 29 for one in three overs, needing 42 from three overs for victory.



Ben Laughlin comes into the attack. Pant smashes the first ball straight for two runs before he skies the next ball high down as Tripathi makes a valiant effort but is unable to hold on.



Delhi's hopes receive a big jolt as Maxwell is foxed by the slower ball from Maxwell and is caught behind for 17.



New Chris Morris is also beaten by the slower one from Laughlin before he slices the last ball behind point for two runs.



Delhi are 36 for two in four overs, needing 35 from two overs for victory.

Delhi 15-1 (2 ovs); D/L Target: 71 in 6 ovs | Scorecard



Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl the second over. He starts with a slower ball as Pant is early into the heave on the leg side as he is hit on the body for a leg bye.



The next ball is a yorker as Maxwell can only dig it out for a single before Kulkarni bowls a wide.



Pant then smashes one powerfully but can't beat the fielder at mid-on before he is foxed by another slower ball and picks up a bye as Buttler does well to stop it on the bounce.



Maxwell is also deceived by the slower ball as he has a huge swing but misses one down the leg side before he slaps the last ball into the covers for one.



Delhi struggling to get going, scoring just 15 runs from the two overs of Powerplay. They need another 56 runs from four overs for victory at an asking rate of 14.

