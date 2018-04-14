IPL updates: MI set DD 195 for victory

rediff.com

April 14, 2018

17:49  Daredevils bowlers do well to put breaks on scoreing:  


MI 194-7 (20 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard

Mumbai get to 194 for 7 off their 20 overs.

Delhi Daredevils have comeback strongly to ensure that MI don't cross the 200-run mark. 

Surya and Lewis gave MI a flying start but once the openers and Ishan Kishan were dismissed none of the others could stick around.

Christian's double blow in one over surely put the breaks on MI's scoring and then Boult taking out Hardik in the final over made a difference.

Boult continues and he strikes!

He bowls a slower one and Hardik tries to loft him over the fielder on leg side but holes out to Shreyas Iyer. He goes for 2.

Dananjaya gets a single.

Markande is the new batsman in and he gets of the mark with a couple.

Next ball is a leg bye.

Dananjaya then gets a single. 

Markande ends the innings with a couple to the off side. 


Shami continues and the batsmen start with a couple off the first two balls of the over.

Slower ball, Krunal tries to play the lap shot but finds the man at short fine leg. 

Inside edge onto his thigh pad and the umpire raises his finger.

Dananjaya is the new man in and gets off the mark with a couple.

Dot to end the over.


Boult comes back into the attack and he makes a breakthrough with a slower one.

Sightly wider and Rohit goes after it but only to hole out to Jason Roy in the deep at long-off.

Wide ball next.

Next one is a full toss and Krunal takes a single to mid-wicket.

New man Hardik gets off the mark with a single. 

Krunal takes a single off the last ball as seven runs and a wicket come in the over.

Shami continues and he starts the over with a yorker.

He then gifts the batsman some width, a slower ball and Krunal plays it over the mid-off fielder for a four.

He then gets a single. 

Next ball Rohit gets a single to long-on.

9 runs come off the over.
17:22  Kishan, Pollard out:  


MI 167-4 (16 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard


Krunal Pandya is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single to the on side.

2 wickets and 9 runs come off the over.

Christian continues and Kishan pulls it to the leg side for quick couple.

A little wide ball and Ishan just slashes it over cover for a boundary.

Short ball again and Ishan plays it to deep mid-wicket for another couple.

Kishan tries to be cute, it's a full ball, Ishan's attempt at a reverse sweep comes to naught as the ball crashes into the stumps. Kishan is gone for 44.

Christian strikes again as new man Pollard walks across the line and misses the ball, the ball crashes into his off-stump and that is 2 wickets in 2 balls for Christian. 

Mumbai are now 4 down in no time.

Shami continues and Kishan just helps the ball past short third man to the third man boundary.

Identical shots off the next two balls but he fails to get the ball past Gambhir at short third man.

Short ball and Kishan gets an edge and the ball flies to the fine leg boundary for a four.

He then gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Yorker to finish the over and that is the strategic time-out.


Christian comes back into the attack and he gives away four runs for starters. 

A bad ball to end the over and Rohit just plays it past fine leg for a four.

17:03  Kishan, Rohit on song:  

MI 141-2 (13 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard



Tewatia continues and Ishan gets a single to deep point.

Next ball is a wide. 

He then gets a single to bring Kishan on strike.

Kishan takes the attack to Tewatia hitting him for a four and then consecutive sixes to take 19 runs off the over. 



11 come off the over.

Maxwell continues and Ishan gets a single off the first bal. 

Rohit then plays a deft late cut through the slip cordon for a four. 

He then gets a single off the next ball.

Maxwell bowls wide and Kishan just sweeps it down to fine leg for a boundary.

He then gets a single to mid-wicket.

Rohit comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single. 

Kishan then gets a single. 

Dot to end the over and that is just 4 runs and a wicket in the over. 

Tewatia continues and Surya starts the over with a couple.

Tewatia strikes again here. 

Surya takes a long stride but he gets hit straight on the pad. 

Keeper and bowler appeal, umpire raises the finger. The batsman takes the referral but it's the umpire's decision and that is the end Surya's innings. He goes for 53. 

Maxwell continues and Surya gets to his half-century off just 29 balls.

5 runs come off the over.
16:45  Mumbai off to a flying start:  

MI 102-1 (9 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard


Tewatia gets the first breakthrough.

Tewatia continues.

Surya tries to go after the bowling, chips it over mid-on for a single.

Lewis now just picks the wrong one and sends it over long-off for a six.

Lewis then takes a single.

Surya then takes another single. 

Tewatia breaks the partnership. Lewis this time fails to pick the wrong one and his caught by Jason Roy in the deep at long-off. Lewis is gone for a superb 48.


With just just 8 runs coming off the last two overs, Mumbai Indians have been made to go quiet for a bit.

Glenn Maxell brought into the attack and he starts with just five runs in the over.


Spinner Tewatia comes into the attack and Surya starts with a single.

Lewis then gets a single off the 3rd ball of the over. 

Tewatia starts well and gives just three runs in the over.
16:35  Lewis, Surya punish the DD bowling:  

MI 84-0 (6 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard



Daniel Christian comes into the attack. He bowls short and wide and Lewis just plays it through the covers for a four.

Another full ball, Lewis waits on it and he just times it through point for another four.

What placement! Right at Lewis' bat and he just times it beautifully over covers for the third four of the over.

Next ball is a dot.

Last ball of the over, Lewis just picks up the ball and hammers it over long on for a six! Superb followthrough of the bat.

18 come off the over, the last of the Powerplay.

Shami comes into the attack and he is welcomed with a six over deep fine leg.

Yorker and Lewis just crushes the ball through the slip cordon for a four to third man.

Two dot balls come next.

Full toss and Surya cannot play it past the fielder.

This time the ball is bowled into Surya's pads and he times it to perfection to the mid-wicket boundary.

14 runs come off the over.
 
16:23  


MI 52-0 (4 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard

 
Nadeem continues and Yadav hammers a straight drive behind the bowler for a boundary. He then gets a single to mid-wicket.

Short ball and Lewis brings up the 50 with a six over deep mid-wicket.

Nadeem then bowls a wide down the leg side.

Two dot balls to end the over and that is another expensive over as 12 come off it.

Boult continues and Lewis starts with a beautiful straight drive for a boundary. 

Lewis plays another four and then a six and 15 runs come off the over.

Left arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem opens the bowling at the other end and is whacked for 10 runs.

Trent Boult starts the proceedings and is hammered for 11 off the very first over as Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis start aggressively. 


15:53  Gautam Gambhir puts Mumbaii in to bat at Wankhede:  



Delhi Daredevils' captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and elected  to field vs Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Holders Mumbai Indians and an equally sluggish Delhi Daredevils will be eager to notch up their first points.

While Mumbai went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games.

Mumbai's batting line-up which boasts attacking players like skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav has failed to fire in unison in the first two games.

The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka prior to the commencement of the T20 League.

Rohit's form is crucial for Mumbai and with Lewis too not coming good, the opening partnership has been struggling to get going.


On the plus side for MI, Yadav has been among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if the team loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships.

Delhi bowlers, who have leaked runs aplenty, will also need to step up and strike regular blows to contain Mumbai's strong batting line-up. The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial.

 The dew factor may not play a significant role as it's an evening game.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir(c), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.
