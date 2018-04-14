IPL updates: MI set DD 195 for victory

MI 194-7 (20 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard





Mumbai get to 194 for 7 off their 20 overs.





Delhi Daredevils have comeback strongly to ensure that MI don't cross the 200-run mark.





Surya and Lewis gave MI a flying start but once the openers and Ishan Kishan were dismissed none of the others could stick around.





Christian's double blow in one over surely put the breaks on MI's scoring and then Boult taking out Hardik in the final over made a difference.





Boult continues and he strikes!





He bowls a slower one and Hardik tries to loft him over the fielder on leg side but holes out to Shreyas Iyer. He goes for 2.





Dananjaya gets a single.





Markande is the new batsman in and he gets of the mark with a couple.





Next ball is a leg bye.





Dananjaya then gets a single.





Markande ends the innings with a couple to the off side.









Shami continues and the batsmen start with a couple off the first two balls of the over.





Slower ball, Krunal tries to play the lap shot but finds the man at short fine leg.





Inside edge onto his thigh pad and the umpire raises his finger.





Dananjaya is the new man in and gets off the mark with a couple.





Dot to end the over.









Boult comes back into the attack and he makes a breakthrough with a slower one.





Sightly wider and Rohit goes after it but only to hole out to Jason Roy in the deep at long-off.





Wide ball next.





Next one is a full toss and Krunal takes a single to mid-wicket.





New man Hardik gets off the mark with a single.





Krunal takes a single off the last ball as seven runs and a wicket come in the over.





Shami continues and he starts the over with a yorker.





He then gifts the batsman some width, a slower ball and Krunal plays it over the mid-off fielder for a four.





He then gets a single.





Next ball Rohit gets a single to long-on.





9 runs come off the over.