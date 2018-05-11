IPL updates: Buttler slams 26-ball fifty to lift Rajasthan

Write a comment

May 11, 2018

22:38 Buttler slams 26-ball fifty to lift Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 78-2 (8 ovs) vs CSK 176-4 | Scorecard

Jadeja will continue as Chennai look to claim the wicket of the dangerous Buttler.

A single each to Buttler and Sanju Samson before the former reverse sweeps Jadeja for a boundary behind point.

He then slaps a wide ball through the same region for three runs and Samson takes one from the last ball to make it 10 from the over.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma comes into the attack. Buttler paddle sweeps Sharma fine on the leg side for two runs to race to his half-century from just 26 balls, having hit eight fours and a six.

Buttler continues his splendid run with the bat, hitting his fourth successive half-century to boost Rajasthan's hopes after the two quick wickets early on.

Samson sweeps Sharma but Billings at square leg runs to his right and puts in the dive to keep it down to two.

Buttler then late cuts the fifth ball fine on the off-side for a four.



22:30 Stokes and Rahane depart; Royals in trouble:



Rajasthan 57-2 (6 ovs) vs CSK 176-4 | Scorecard

Jadeja continues as new batsman Ajinkya Rahane pulls a short ball square on the leg side for a four to get off the mark.

But perishes off the next ball as Jadeja gets one to turn sharply to take the edge with Rahane looking to defend. The edge goes off Dhoni's gloves straight to Suresh Raina in the slips, who completes an easy catch.

Rahane walks back for four as Rajasthan are reduced to 55 for two in five overs.

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He makes a good start, conceding just two runs from his first over as Rajasthan look to steady things after those two quick wickets to reach 57 for two in six overs.



22:21 Harbhajan strikes as Stokes fails again:



Rajasthan 48-1 (4 ovs) vs CSK 176-4 | Scorecard

It's all Englishmen to begin here after the break. Jos Buttler walks out to open the batting with his fellow England player while Ben Stokes, while another England fast bowler David Willey will open the bowling.

Willey starts with a loose delivery, short and wide, which Buttler smashes through the off-side to start off in confident fashion with a boundary.

The next ball is again hit for a four through the off-side before the third ball is hit past point as Buttler starts off with a hat-trick of fours.

Two dot balls before a single helps Buttler retain the strike as 13 comes from the first over.

Harbhajan Singh to bowl from the other end. The second ball is on the pads as Buttler flicks it fine for a four before he reverse sweeps the fourth ball for another boundary and then smashes the next ball straight down the ground for a six.

Stokes gets a lifeline off the last ball as he comes halfway down for a single but striker Buttler is not interested however Harbhajan fails to collect the ball cleanly to give Stokes a reprieve.

Spin from both ends as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Stokes looks to sweep the first ball fine but misses before he attempts the reverse and misses again.

Stokes takes a single before Buttler makes room and lofts Jadeja over the covers for a four.

In the next over, Buttler pulls a short ball from Harbhajan through midwicket for a four and then takes one.

Stokes has a huge swing but gets an inside edge which hits him on the pads and goes to Dhoni, who claims the catch, before it is referred to the third umpire.

But the ball bounced before hitting the boots and was taken by Dhoni so Stokes survives.

Stokes has another wild swing and this time he gets a thick inside edge which narrowly misses the stumps and goes fine on the leg side for a four.

But he finds the middle of the bat with the next ball, slog sweeping it powerfully over midwicket for a six.

However, Harbhajan gets revenge with the last delivery. Stokes comes down the track as he attempts another big shot but misses the ball completely and is bowled for 11.



21:53 Raina's half-century lifts CSK to 176:



CSK 176-4 (20 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard

Dhoni finally breaks the shackles as he swings a slower ball from Unadkat over midwicket for a six.

11 from the over as CSK get past the 150-run mark, in the 18th over.

Archer to bowl his fourth and final over. Billings pulls the first ball but fails to make proper connection for a couple of runs and then mishits the next for two more runs.

A single before Dhoni hits a full toss down the ground for a couple before he inside edges the last ball for a much-needed boundary.

Stokes to bowl the final over. Billings connects with the pull this time for a boundary and lofts the next over the off-side for another four.

Billings clips the next ball on the leg side as the fielder at deep square leg rushes in but is unable to hold on.

Billings however perishes off the next delivery run out by Stokes as he tries to steal a bye but is sent back.

Two singles from the last two balls as CSK finish on a healthy 176 for four in their 20 overs, with Dhoni finishing unbeaten on 33 from 23 balls.



21:32 Rajasthan bowlers keep CSK in check:



CSK 142-3 (17 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Sodhi comes back. Three singles from the first three balls before Dhoni nudges the fourth ball to fine leg for a couple.

Dhoni sweeps the next fine and almost gets a four but is denied by an excellent effort from Archer on the boundary.

Raina perishes off the last ball of the over as he top edges the sweep and is caught by Stuart Binny after a good innings of 52 from 35 balls.

Stokes bowls a good over under the circumstances as Sam Billings drills the fourth ball through the covers for a four coupled with two singles to get six from the over.

Sodhi ends his spell with a good over. He starts with three dot balls to Billings, who then sneaks in a leg bye and Dhoni picks one from the last ball.

CSK have slowed down considerably, scoring just 37 runs from the last five overs, while losing two wickets.

Left-arm pacer Unadkat comes back. Two singles from the first two balls before Dhoni takes a couple of steps down and clips it on the leg side for two runs.

Another single before Billings flicks the last ball wide of the long-on for two runs to get seven from the over.

Rajasthan have managed to dry up the boundaries with both Dhoni and Billings not given anything to work with.

Archer does well to vary his pace and length as he concedes just eight from his third over.

CSK have struggled in the last few overs to reach 142 for three in 17 overs, with Dhoni on 18 from 15 balls and Billings on 10 from 13 balls.

They have managed just 23 runs from the last four overs.



21:05 Watson out for 39, CSK 2 down:



CSK 111-2 (12 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard

Gowtham comes back as Rajasthan are desperate to make a breakthrough. But the off-spinner fails to make an impact with Raina hitting the fourth ball for a boundary to get nine runs from the over.

Fast bowler Archer comes back into the attack. Watson nudges the first ball to thirdman for two runs before he edges the next and gets a boundary.

He then makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Watson, who top edges the pull shot and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler does well to judge a high catch.

Watson walks back after scoring 39 from 31 balls, having put on 86 runs from 56 balls for the second wicket with Raina.

Archer aims to target Raina with short balls at his body but ends up bowling as many as three wides.

Raina picks up a single from the last ball to complete his half-century from 32 balls.



Despite the wicket, Archer gives away 12 runs from his second over.

20:53 Raina, Watson steady CSK:



CSK 90-1 (10 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. He makes a tidy start, giving away four singles in his first over.

Rajasthan looking to frustrate CSK's batsmen, especially Raina, as they dry up the boundaries and concede just singles.

Stokes also does well to concede only five singles from his second over to build up some pressure.

Watson breaks the shackles as he makes most of some poor bowling from Sodhi. The leggie drops short as Watson rocks back and pulls it over midwicket for a six.

He nearly gets Watson with the next delivery as the right-hander smashes one straight back and Sodhi is unable to hold on to the catch on his follow through.

Two balls later, Raina slog sweeps Sodhi wide of long-on for another maximum. Three more singles as Sodhi goes for 16 in his second over.

Unadkat comes back as Raina, on 41 from 26 balls, gets a lifeline. He taps the second ball on the covers and goes for a quick single as Rahane swoops in quickly but misses the direct hit with the batsman well out of his crease.

Unadkat then drops short as Watson again uses the pull shot to despatch it for a six.

He misses the next ball as it stays a touch low but the leg before wicket appeal is turned down before the left-armer bowls a couple of wides.

10 from the 10th over as CSK reach 90 for one with Raina on 42 from 27 and Watson on 30 from 25 balls.



20:34 Raina, Watson steady CSK:



CSK 55-1 (6 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard

With left-hander Raina out in the middle, Rajasthan bring back Gowtham. However, Raina makes most of some loose bowling from the off-spinner.



Two balls in a row he makes room and punches Gowtham through the covers for successive boundaries followed by three singles to get 11 from the over.

Fast bowler Ben Stokes is called into the attack. He tries a short ball to Raina but it goes down the leg side for a wide.

He then attempts a slower ball which Raina clips over midwicket for a four as Stokes concedes eight in his first over.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Raina mistimes the loft down the ground as he clears mid-on but Stokes does well to put in the dice and save the boundary.

A tidy start from Unadkat as he gives away just six runs in his first over as CSK reach 55 for one in six overs, with Raina on 29 from 16 balls and Watson on 10 from 12 balls.



20:15 Rayudu out for 12, CSK lose early wicket:



CSK 30-1 (3 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu will open the innings for CSK, while Rajasthan open with spin as Krishnappa Gowtham is given the new ball.

Three singles before Rayudu comes down and lofts the spinner over the covers for a four and attempts another loft as he somehow evades the mid-off fielder for a single.

Spin from both ends as left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma comes in from the other end.

Rayudu again comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a four before Watson sweeps the fourth ball square on the leg side for another boundary.

Two more singles as Ankit goes for 11 in his first over as CSK's openers look keen to get going early on.

Pacer Jofra Archer is brought into the attack and he strikes with his first delivery. Rayudu throws his bat at a wide one as he tries to force it through the off-side but only manages to inside edge it back on to his stumps to be bowled for 12.

Suresh Raina is off the mark in style as he whips a leg stump half volley through his legs for a four.

Archer then oversteps as he gifts Raina a free hit. Raina makes room to slash the free hit through the off-side but is beaten and umpire makes a horrible call to rule it a wide despite it being well inside the tram lines.

He connects with the next ball, smashing it past point for a four as CSK reach 30 for one in three overs.



19:43 Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jos Buttler (w/k), Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ankit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi.



Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, w/k), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur

19:41 CSK win toss, elect to bat vs Rajasthan: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

It's a must-win match for Rajasthan as captain Ajinkya Rahane says "it is a good opportunity for his team."

Chennai have made two changes as Sam Billings and Karn Sharma come into the team in place of Lungi Ngidi and Dhruv Shorey.

Rajasthan have also made a couple of changes as Ankit Sharma and Prashant Chopra are named in the playing eleven.

