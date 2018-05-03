IPL updates: Delhi edge Rajasthan by 4 runs by DL method













R Royals 146-5 (12 ovs) vs DD 196-6 (17.1 ovs) | Scorecard







Delhi Daredevils pinch a close win as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in New Delhi on Wednesday.





In a rain-curtailed match, Rajasthan chasing 151 off 12 overs by DL method, got off to a good start thanks to Buttler's big hitting but they eventually lost wickets at regular intervals and could not keep up with the run-rate and fell four runs short.





10 needed off 2.





Gowtham goes after the ball, Iyer drops him in the deep and that is a four.





6 needed off 1 and Gowtham can only manage to play the ball over deep extra cover for a single as they fall 4 runs short.





Rajasthan need 15 off the last over as Tripathi and Gowtham have responsibility of finishing the job as Boult comes to bowl the last over.





He starts with a wide and then bowls a slower one as Tripathi gets the single only.





Gowtham then gets under the ball and hammers it over covers for a couple.





Slower ball and Tripathi and Gowtham then just scamper for a single.





Yorker, goes to the keeper, Tripathi then runs blindly and is run-out as the keeper gives the ball to Boult as he takes off the bails to have Tripathi run-out.





Plukett comes back into the attack and Tripathi gets a four off the 2nd ball of the over.





After a dot, Tripathi then gets a single.





Gowtham then swings his bat and gets a four over third man.





Last ball of the over is short and Gowtham pulls it over mid-wicket for a six.