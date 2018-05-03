IPL updates: Delhi edge Rajasthan by 4 runs by DL method

00:44 Buttler top-scores for Rajasthan:
R Royals 146-5 (12 ovs) vs DD 196-6 (17.1 ovs) | Scorecard
Delhi Daredevils pinch a close win as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in New Delhi on Wednesday.
In a rain-curtailed match, Rajasthan chasing 151 off 12 overs by DL method, got off to a good start thanks to Buttler's big hitting but they eventually lost wickets at regular intervals and could not keep up with the run-rate and fell four runs short.
10 needed off 2.
Gowtham goes after the ball, Iyer drops him in the deep and that is a four.
6 needed off 1 and Gowtham can only manage to play the ball over deep extra cover for a single as they fall 4 runs short.
Rajasthan need 15 off the last over as Tripathi and Gowtham have responsibility of finishing the job as Boult comes to bowl the last over.
He starts with a wide and then bowls a slower one as Tripathi gets the single only.
Gowtham then gets under the ball and hammers it over covers for a couple.
Slower ball and Tripathi and Gowtham then just scamper for a single.
Yorker, goes to the keeper, Tripathi then runs blindly and is run-out as the keeper gives the ball to Boult as he takes off the bails to have Tripathi run-out.
Plukett comes back into the attack and Tripathi gets a four off the 2nd ball of the over.
After a dot, Tripathi then gets a single.
Gowtham then swings his bat and gets a four over third man.
Last ball of the over is short and Gowtham pulls it over mid-wicket for a six.
00:27 Need 31 off 12 balls:
R Royals 121-4 (10 ovs) vs DD 196-6 (17.1 ovs) | Scorecard
Tripathi and Gowtham are the new batsmen and they need to get 31 off two overs for victory.
Maxwell comes into the attack and now Short gets into the groove.
He smashes Mishra for 3 consecutive sixes!
Oh no! He is gone here.
He tries to go high and mighty and now is caught at backward point.
He is gone for 44 off 25.
The batsmen crossed and Short gets a single as Stokes is the new batsman in.
Stokes gets off the mark with a single.
Short gets a four to fine leg and then a single.
Stokes comes on strike, tries to dispatch the bowler but only manages to find the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Boult comes back into the attack and he gets the big wicket of Samson.
Samson foxed by the slower ball and the ball swirls in the air as he tries to go after the bowling but is caught in the deep by Munro.
00:11 Mishra strikes!:
R Royals 92-1 (8 ovs) vs DD 196-6 (17.1 ovs) | Scorecard
Plunkett comes back into the attack and the batsmen take just three in the over that is turning out to be impressive.
Short finally gets it right and comes down the wicket and clips the ball over mid-wicket for six off the last ball of the over.
Samson comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single in the deep.
Short ends the over with a dot as 4 runs and a wicket come in the wicket.
Mishra continues, Short and Buttler happy to rotate the strike.
Mishra then bowls it slower, Buttler comes down the track, misses the ball completely and is stumped. He goes for 67 off 26 deliveries.
Delhi get the breakthrough.
Avesh comes back into the attack.
Short takes a single off the first ball.
Full toss on leg stump and Buttler just plays it past fine leg for a four.
Inside edge and that is a single to fine leg.
Short gets a single and next ball, Buttler just smashes it over mid-wicket for another six!
Dot ball to end the over as 13 comes off it.