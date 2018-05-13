IPL updates: Dhawan, Williamson rally Sunrisers to 179

Write a comment

May 13, 2018

17:53 Dhawan, Williamson rally Sunrisers to 179:



Hyderabad 179-4 (20 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson stroked half-centuries to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to 179 for four against Chennai Super Kings in Pune.

Dhawan blasted a brilliant 79 from 49 balls, while the in-form SRH captain carried on his good run with a cracking innings of 51 from 39 balls.

Dhawan and Williamson boosted Sunrisers with their second-wicket stand of 123 runs from 75 balls to help the visitors recover after a slow start.

Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 21 from 11 balls at the end.

Pacer Shardul Thakur was the most successful bowler for CSK, claiming two for 32, while Deepak Chahar picked up one for 16 on a wicket offering some assistance to the fast bowlers.



17:42 Shardul strikes; Sunrisers lose 4th wicket:



Hyderabad 171-4 (19 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Hooda taps Bravo wide of the fielder at long-on for two runs before the pacer bowls a leg side wide.

Hooda walks across and looks to clip a full delivery down the leg side but is beaten as the umpire gives it out leg before wicket.

Sunrisers review the decision and rightly so as the ball is going to miss the stumps as the decision is overturned.

Hooda clips the next delivery through the leg side for two runs off successive deliveries followed by two singles off the last two balls to get nine from the over.

Manish Pandey punches a short ball from Shardul through the covers for two runs. Two balls later, he strikes with the wicket of Pandey who is caught by Willey at long-off for five.

Back to back wides from Shardul before Hooda smashes it down the ground for a six.

Shardul again misses his radar but ends up bowling a wide followed by two singles.



17:29 Dhawan and Williamson perish, SRH 3 down:



Hyderabad 149-3 (17 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Thakur comes back and he immediately strikes with the key wicket of Williamson, who steers a wide ball over point but Bravo manages to take a good catch running to his right in the deep.

Williamson perishes after a fluent 51 from 39 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes.

Two wickets off successive deliveries as Sunrisers lose both their in-form batsmen -- Dhawan and Williamson -- to be reduced to 141 for three, in the 17th over.

Deepak Hooda smashes the fourth ball over mid-off for a boundary to get eight from the over.



17:21 Dhawan out for 49-ball 79, SRH lose 2nd wicket:



Hyderabad 141-2 (16 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

In the next over, Dhawan smashes Jadeja over midwicket for a six to raise his half-century in style, from 38 balls.

He punches the last ball through the covers for a couple as Sunrisers reach 100 for one in 13 overs.

This is proving to be a repeat of the last match for Sunrisers with both Dhawan and Williamson taking control of the game with their superlative strokeplay, taking time to get their eye before making sure to play the long innings.

Harbhajan is called back and he immediately comes under attack from Williamson, who skips down the track and lofts the off-spinner for a straight six.

Three singles from the next three balls before Dhawan pulls a short ball over midwicket for the second six of the over.

A single from the last ball to make it 16 runs from Harbhajan's second over.

Left-arm pacer Willey comes back into the attack. Dhawan taps the first ball to point for one before Williamson hammers the next over mid-off for a boundary to raise the 100-run stand for the second wicket from 71 balls.

Dhawan into an all-out attack at the moment. He tries to swing Willey over the leg side but gets a thick outside edge for a four past short thirdman.

But the next ball goes off the middle as Dhawan smashes it over mid-off for another boundary.

The duo have turned the innings on it's head as Sunrisers race to 130 for one in 15 overs, with Dhawan smashing 74 from 46 balls and Williamson on 45 from 35 balls.

Bravo comes back as CSK seek to make a breakthrough to stop Hyderabad's charge.

He starts with a wide half-volley which Williamson drills through the covers for a four and then takes one to complete his half-century from 37 balls.

Dhawan then steers a wide delivery past short thirdman for a four as the flow of boundaries continues.

But Bravo has the last laugh as Dhawan picks the slower ball early but only manages to chip it straight to Harbhajan at short fine leg.

A splendid innings from Dhawan comes to an end after he stroked a quickfire 79 from 49 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

Dhawan and Williamson boosted Sunrisers with their second-wicket stand of 123 runs from 75 balls to help the visitors recover after a slow start.



17:03 Dhawan, Williamson rally Sunrisers:



Hyderabad 89-1 (12 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Medium pacer Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack with the ball still swinging a bit.

He starts off with a single before Dhawan takes one and Williamson glances the next fine on the leg side for a four.

A single to the SRH captain before Dhawan plays the pull shot but Harbhajan at short fine leg messes up an easy stop to give away a boundary.

At the halfway stage, Sunrisers reach 62 for one in 10 overs, with Dhawan on 37 from 29 balls and Williamson on 16 from 22 balls.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Dhawan slaps the second ball through the off-side for a four followed by a single to raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket.

Two balls later he smacks a length delivery straight down the ground for a six to get 13 from the over as Sunrisers look lift the tempo after a slow start.

Change of ends for Watson but Sunrisers are looking to continue their attacking approach.

A short ball is slashed over point for a four by Williamson before he pulls the next behind square for a six.

Watson bowls a high full toss which is very close to being called a no-ball but he escapes and Dhawan can't make most, hitting it to the fielder at point.

A wide down the leg side followed by two more runs as Watson goes for 14 in his second over.

Sunrisers have managed to lift the tempo in the last few overs, scoring 38 runs from the last three overs, to reach 89 for one in 12 overs.

Dhawan has changed gears to smash 48 from 35 balls, while Williamson has stroked 30 from 28 balls.



16:45 CSK bowlers keep Sunrisers in check:



Hyderabad 51-1 (9 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Now that the Powerplay is done with CSK introduce spin as veteran Harbhajan Singh is called into the attack.

Two singles from the first two balls before Dhawan smashes the next straight back over the bowler's head for a four.

A wide from the off-spinner followed by three more singles as Harbhajan concedes 10 in his first over.

Chahar to finish off early. Two singles before Dhawan crashes a full delivery through the covers for a four followed by two wides.

Two more singles as Chahar concedes 10 in his final over but despite that finishes with splendid figures of one for 16 in four overs.

Just one over for Harbhajan in his first spell as medium pacer Shane Watson comes into the attack.

He makes a quiet start, giving away just two runs as Sunrisers reach 51 for one in nine overs, with Dhawan on 32 from 25 balls and Williamson on 11 from 20 balls.

The CSK fast bowlers have done well to keep Sunrisers in check, who will need to push on the tempo in the remaining overs to keep themselves on course for a total around the 150-160 mark.



16:29 Sunrisers struggle after early wicket:



Hyderabad 29-1 (6 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Dhawan taps Thakur on the leg side for one before Williamson pulls a short ball on the leg side for his first boundary.

Williamson lashes at a wide delivery but can't find the gap at point before he keeps strike with a single from the last ball.

Chahar continues as he keeps getting the ball to move away, also helped by the breeze blowing across the stadium located on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Williamson leaves the first ball alone before he takes a leg bye and Dhawan also can get a leg bye before the duo pick up a single each.

It has been a slow start for Sunrisers on a wicket giving the pacers a bit of assistance as they manage just 29 runs in the six overs of Powerplay, while losing the wicket of Hales.

Dhawan has battled hard for his 18 from 16 balls, while skipper Williamson has made six from 11 balls.



16:19 Hales out for 2, Sunrisers lose early wicket:



Hyderabad 18-1 (4 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Change of ends for Chahar as he replaces Thakur. Two singles from the first two balls before Hales goes after a wide one which moves away and he only manages to chip it to Raina in the covers to perish for two.

There is some movement for Chahar as he beats the in-form Kane Williamson with some away movement.

Just two runs and the wicket of Hales as Sunrisers struggle to 18 for one in four overs.

Chahar has made a good start with the ball, picking up an early wicket while conceding just three runs from his two overs.



16:15 Sunrisers off to a steady start vs CSK:



Hyderabad 16-0 (3 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Pacer Deepak Chahar opens the bowling for CSK at their adopted home ground at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

Shikhar Dhawan gets off the mark from the first ball with a single on the leg side before Alex Hales watchfully defends the rest of the over as just a single comes from the first over.

Pace from both ends as Shardul Thakur bowls from the other end. Dhawan inside edges the first ball which goes past the leg stumps for a boundary.

Two balls later Dhawan looks to flick it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads. The LBW appeal is turned down with the umpire believing there was an inside edge but closer looks at the replay shows that CSK were wrong not to take the DRS. The ball had only hit the pads and would have gone on to hit the stumps and Dhawan must consider himself lucky that Dhoni opt to take the review.

A quick single off the fifth ball as just five come from the second over.

Left-arm pacer David Willey is called into the attack as Chahar gets one over with the new ball.

A couple of singles before Dhawan heaves the pacer over midwicket for a four and smashes the next through the covers for the same result.

