1st Test: Kuldeep leaves Windies in a mess

October 06, 2018

13:01 Kuldeep leaves Windies in a mess:



WI (f/o) 102-4 (23 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

All the West Indies have adopted the same approach against the Indian spinners -- hit out or get out!

New batsman Shimron Hetmyer looks to play the inside out lofted shot against Ashwin but doesn't make proper connection for two runs as it just evades the fielder.

Ashwin bowls one right up with a lot of flight as Hetmyer lofts it straight down the ground for a six.

In the next over, Powell reads Kuldeep early as he rocks back and steers the short ball past the slip fielder for a four to bring up his fifty. He picks up a couple of runs on the leg side with a fine glance.

Hetmyer continues to throw his bat, trying to hit big shots This time he gets a thick outside edge trying to attack Kuldeep and KL Rahul takes a good catch diving forward at point.

Kuldeep strikes again in the over. New batsman Sunil Ambris runs down the pitch but is foxed by the googly as Pant completes an easy stumping, who does well to pouch the ball despite the extra bounce.

Windies have lost their last three wickets for 18 runs to slip to 97 for four, with Kuldeep taking three quick wickets.

Roston Chase comes out to bat for the second time in two sessions and he gets off the mark with a single on the leg side.

The last ball is short as Powell pulls it over midwicket for a four to take the Windies past 100, in the 23rd over.



12:45 Kuldeep strikes; Windies lose 2nd wicket:



WI (f/o) 79-2 (19 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

Ashwin tries the quicker ball but ends up sliding it down the leg side as wicketkeeper Pant also fails to collect and gives away four byes.

Ashwin gives one generous flight as Hope clobbers it straight down the ground for a six. He gets forward and reads the carrom ball as he drives the fifth ball through the covers for a couple as the runs continue to flow.

Ashwin then gets the last ball to go straight as Hope comes forward to defend but is beaten.

Some welcome relief for Kuldeep as he traps Hope leg before wicket for 17. The right-hander shuffles across a long way as he tries to clip it on the leg side but misses and struck right in front of the stumps. And not surprising that he decides to walk off without taking the review.



12:38 WI lose early wicket after India enforce follow-on:



WI (f/o) 66-1 (17 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

Powell continues his aggressive approach as he pulls a short ball from Umesh over the square leg fence for a six as West Indies go past the 50-run mark, in the 13th over.

Just a couple of overs for Umesh before he makes way for Kuldeep, who is getting a lot of bowling despite going for runs as India give him much needed match practice in Test cricket.

He bowls a wide half volley which Powell drives through the covers for two runs.

In the next over, Powell comes down and hammers Ashwin back over his head for a four.

Kuldeep produces a good delivery, some flight on the googly which beats Hope as he tries to defend. He takes a single from the third ball and Powell is happy to block the rest of the over.



12:23 WI lose early wicket after India enforce follow-on:



WI (f/o) 48-1 (12 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

Ravichandran Ashwin to start off proceedings with the ball for India after the lunch break.

Powell tries to glance the second ball fine but misses and Pant takes it down the leg side before appealing for a catch which is turned down.

Powell then gives Ashwin the charge and lofts him over the midwicket fence for a six.

He is beaten next ball as Ashwin goes wide and gets some turn with wicketkeeper Pant again struggling to collect it cleanly.

Powell then chips down again and lofts Ashwin over midwicket for a boundary to race to 31 from 28 balls.

Umesh Yadav from the other end. He starts with a loosener, a half volley on the pads which Shai Hopes clips through square leg for a four to get off the mark. The pacer is disappointed with the start before he does well to get back to the line around the off-stump and Hope can only defend.

A man is pushed back to long-on and Powell sensibly does well to take a single on the leg side off Ashwin's third ball before Hope blocks the rest of the over.





11:38 WI 33-1 at lunch on Day 3 after India enforce follow-on:



WI (f/o) 33-1 (9 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

West Indies lost an early wicket in their second innings after being asked to follow-on as India continued to dominate, on Day 3 of the first Test in Rajkot on Saturday.

Following on, West Indies were reduced to 33 for one in their second innings at lunch on Day 3.



Kragg Braithwaite was caught at short leg off Ravichandran Ashwin for 10, while opener Kieran Powell was unbeaten on a quickfire 21 from 22 balls.



They still need another 435 runs to avoid the innings defeat after being bowled out for 181 in their first innings.

Resuming on 94 for six, West Indies staged a slight recovery courtesy of Roston Chase (530 and Keemo (47) as the duo added 73 runs for the seventh wicket.

But Ashwin polished off the lower order as he finished with four for 37, while Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets.

India would look to continue the momentum after the lunch break and claim a few more wickets and try to finish off the match on Day 3 itself.



11:32



WI (f/o) 33-1 (9 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack after just one over from Umesh.

He went for a lot of runs earlier in the day when the West Indies lower order hit him for quite a few boundaries in their first innings.

Kuldeep nearly strikes early as Powell gets an inside edge on to his pads which takes it away from wicketkeeper Pant.

Powell then tries to sweep it fine but it goes off the bottom of the bat on the off-side for one.

Shai Hope carefully defends the last three balls to end the final over of the session.



11:28 Ashwin strikes, WI lose early wicket in 2nd inns:



WI (f/o) 32-1 (8 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav comes into the attack as he replaces Shami, who bowled three overs in his first spell.

Powell clips the third ball on the leg side for two runs and then hits the next ball through square leg for a four.

Ashwin tests Brathwaite with a few flighted deliveries as West Indies captain blocks before he loses patience and nearly holes out. He comes down the track and tries to loft Ashwin over the leg side but miscues the leading edge over the off-side and gets a four.

But Ashwin strikes off the very next ball as Brathwaite gets an inside edge and is caught at short leg by Shaw for 10.



11:21



WI (f/o) 22-0 (6 ovs) & 181 vs Ind 649-9d | Scorecard

Mohammed Shami opens the bowling for India in the second innings. He oversteps and starts with a no-ball as Kraigg Brathwaite clips it through square leg for two runs to get off the mark.



The Windies captain survives a leg before shout off the fifth ball with the ball looking to slip down the leg side.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to open the bowling from the other end. Left-hander Kieran Powell comes down the wicket and lofts the second ball down the ground for a four over long-off.

Three balls later, he chips down again and hits Ashwin over long-on for the second six of the over.

Brathwaite looking to adopt a positive approach in the second innings as Brathwaite clips Shami over square leg for his first four.

A man posted at long-on for Powell against Ashwin. The left-hander chips down the track and strokes Ashwin straight to Jadeja at mid-off, who is slow to react and concedes a single before Brathwaite defends the rest of the over.

In the next over, Powell chases a wide delivery from Shami and gets an edge but it falls short of second slip. The last ball is a wide half-volley as Powell hammers it through the covers for a four.

Ashwin bowls a superb probing over to Brathwaite, who has one close shave. He offers no shot to one pitched wide but it spins back sharply and passes close to the stumps, exciting the close in fielders.



10:52 India send WI packing for 181; enforce follow-on:



WI 181-all out (48 ovs) vs India: 649-9d | Scorecard

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets to send West Indies crashing for a lowly 181 in their first innings, on Day 3 of the first Test in Rajkot on Saturday.

The West Indies batsmen lasted just 48 overs in the first innings and no wonder that India captain Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on after they had taken a huge 468-run first innings lead after they had amassed a huge 649 for nine.

Roston Chase was the only batsman to offer some resistance as he stroked 53, while Keemo Paul chanced his arm to hit a quickfire 47 as the duo added 73 runs for the seventh wicket.

But Ashwin finished off the West Indies lower order with three quick wickets on the third day to register good figures of four for 37, while Mohammed Shami claimed two for 22.



10:47 Ashwin picks 4 to send Windies crashing for 181:



WI 159-9 (44 ovs) vs India: 649-9d | Scorecard

Kuldeep overpitches as Chase hammers the spinner through the covers for a four. A single each to the two batsmen -- Chase and Devendra Bishoo -- before the former hits another boundary off Kuldeep through the off-side to complete his fifty in style from 66 balls.

Umesh follows it up with a maiden before Kuldeep, who was hit for 43 runs in his six over spell on Day 3, makes way for Ashwin.

The off-spinner is unlucky not to bag the wicket of Chase in his opening over as wicketkeeper Pant puts down the catch after the right-hander had edged Ashwin.

Chase turns the fifth ball through midwicket for a single before Bishoo blocks the last ball.

But Ashwin gets his man in the very next over as Chase is bowled through the gate. He went for the drive through the covers but was deceived in the air, as he failed to get to the pitch and got a thick inside edge which crashed into the stumps.

Chase walks back after scoring 53 as Windies are reduced to 159 for eight, in the 44th over.

Ashwin beats debutant Sherman Lewis two balls in a row as he gets some sharp turn into the right-hander. The third ball then spins away as Lewis plays down the wrong line, trying to defend, but watches it go straight on and crash into the off-stump.

Shannon Gabriel also attempts a suicidal heave and is beaten all ends by Ashwin but is lucky that the ball missed the stumps and he also collects four byes in the process. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continues to struggle behind the stumps, especially against the spinners.



Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. Bishoo slog sweeps the second ball for a boundary through midwicket as Jadeja tosses it outside the off-stump.

Pant puts down another catch, as Bishoo gets an edge but the wicketkeeper fails to pouch it for his second drop of the day. The deflection also ensures that the ball goes away from Rahane in the slip, if not the ball would have come straight to him.

Bishoo slog sweeps Ashwin this time around for a boundary through midwicket and then gets a leg bye off the last ball.

Bishoo continues to chance his arms. This time he top edges the sweep off Jadeja but it falls safely behind square on the leg side and goes for a four.

He lofts the fourth ball down the ground but only for a single to long-on before Gabriel miscues the last ball on the off-side but it falls between two fielders.

Ashwin finishes off the West Indies as Gabriel is done in by the carrom ball as he drags his feet outside the crease and wicketkeeper Pant completes a quick stumping.

West Indies are bowled out for a lowly 181 in 48 overs in their first innings.



10:12 Paul out for 47; Windies lose 7th wicket:



WI 147-7 (39 ovs) vs India: 649-9d | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav comes into the attack, replacing Shami. He starts off with a good probing over, bowling quick and on the stumps as Paul is a bit cautious against the pacer.

Paul seems to be reading Kuldeep's variations as he clobbers the spinner over midwicket for a six to race to 43.

At the other end, Chase has stroked his way to 41 from 60 balls, with the duo adding 68 runs for the seventh wicket so far.

Umesh makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Paul, who miscues a short ball but is caught by Pujara on the leg side for 47. Paul went for the pull but failed to get hold and Pujara did well to dive forward and complete a good catch.



10:02 Paul, Chase frustrate India:



WI 135-6 (36 ovs) vs India: 649-9d | Scorecard

Kuldeep gets the ball to turn sharply as Paul looks to force it through the off-side but is hit on the gloves. He sweeps the next ball to deep square leg for a single.

The spinner drops short as Chase pulls it through midwicket for one with a fielder placed in the deep.

Chase taps Shami on the off-side and looks to steal a quick single but Jadeja misses with the direct hit from the covers, with Paul struggling to make his crease.

Paul not trusting his defence as he keeps going for his shots, throwing his bat at wide ones from Shami, and is beaten a couple of times.

He takes a couple of steps down the wicket and looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes past gully for a four.

Shami then misses his radar as he sprays it way down the leg side to give away four byes.

West Indies won't give up on their attacking approach, especially Paul. A flighted delivery from Kuldeep is sent crashing through the covers by the right-hander. He swings the next ball and manages to clear the fielder at midwicket but only for a single to the man in the deep.

Shami gets the ball to come in sharply as Paul is hit on the pads but the leg before appeal is turned down. The next ball goes away as Paul gets a thick outside edge for a boundary past gully to raise the 50-run stand for the seventh wicket from just 55 balls.

Kuldeep coming under some attack. This time Chase brings out the sweep for a four through square leg and then lofts the next ball over long-on for the second boundary of the over.



09:39 West Indies struggle past 100:



WI 106-6 (31 ovs) vs India: 649-9d | Scorecard

Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav to open the bowling for India on Day 3.



Keemo Paul hits the first ball into the covers as the fielder stops it before the right-hander sweeps the next ball square on the leg side for a four.

The third ball is slightly short as Paul rocks back and punches it through the covers for a couple.

He again makes room and tries to hit it through the covers but gets an inside edge which narrowly misses the stumps before he offers no shot to the fifth ball and blocks the fifth.

He sweeps the last ball powerfully through square leg for another four to get 10 runs from the first over of the day.

Pacer Mohammed Shami from the other end. Roston Chase drives the first ball through the covers for two runs before he watchfully defends the rest of the over.

