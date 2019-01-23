1st ODI: Shami strikes again; NZ lose 2nd wicket

January 23, 2019

08:04 Shami strikes again; NZ lose 2nd wicket:



NZ 20-2 (7 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Williamson runs a slightly wide delivery from Bhuvneshwar down to thirdman for a single.

Taylor content to defend as New Zealand look to rally after the two early wickets.

Bhuvneshwar nearly gets another one as he beats Taylor with one that moves away, going past the edge, before he blocks the last two balls.

A close shave for Williamson as he inside edges Shami but the ball bounces over the stumps. He was dismissed in similar fashion against Sri Lanka, inside edging it back on to his stumps, trying to run it down to thirdman.

Williamson then goes after a wide delivery from Shami, playing well away from his body, as the ball bounces just short of Kohli at point.

Williamson then ducks under a bouncer before he blocks the last ball as Shami sends down his second maiden over.

Taylor attempts to cut Bhuvneshwar but can't find the gap, hitting it on the bounce to Kohli at point before he takes one and Williamson defends the rest of the over.



07:52 Shami strikes again; NZ lose 2nd wicket:



NZ 18-2 (4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Munro plays three dot balls in a row before he pulls a short ball from Bhuvneshwar over square leg for a four to break the shackles.

The next ball is full as Munro looks to loft it down the ground and he fails to make proper connection but manages to clear mid-off and pick up another boundary.

In the next over, Williamson drills a wide half-volley from Shami through the covers for a four to get underway in some style and then takes a single.

Shami produces a beauty to get rid of Munro as he gets the ball to come in sharply and bowl the left-hander through the gate for eight.

The experienced Ross Taylor watchfully plays out the rest of the over from Shami.

A wonderful start with the ball for Shami, with two wickets in his first two overs, to leave NZ in trouble on 18 for two in four overs.



07:41 Shami strikes early; Guptill out for 5:



NZ 5-1 (2 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are the two opening batsmen for New Zealand, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India.

The first ball is full and on the stumps as Guptill defends watchfully but the next is on the pads as the Kiwi openers clips it through square leg for a four to get off the mark.

Another one on the pads as Guptill clips it fine for a single before Munro defends the last two balls.

Mohammed Shami from the other end. Guptill is beaten by the incoming delivery from Shami as he gets some inside edge which saves him from the leg before appeal.

He offers no shot to the next ball which comes in sharply and is hit on the pads but the confident shout for LBW is turned down. India decide against the review as captain Kohli indicates it could have gone over.

But Shami gets his man a few balls later as a tentative Guptill looks to defend but gets an inside edge back on to his stumps.

Guptill walks back for five as Shami completes the landmark of 100 wickets in ODIs



Kane Williamson defends the last ball as Shami starts off with a wicket maiden.



07:18 NZ elect to bat; Kuldeep and Rayudu back for India: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.



New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w/k), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

